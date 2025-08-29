PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In 15th India-Japan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, where he was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora chanting "Modi-Modi", "Jai Hind" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Japanese artists greeted him with the Gayatri Mantra and devotional bhajans in traditional Rajasthani attire. During his visit, PM Modi interacted with the diaspora, addressed the India-Japan Economic Forum, and is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba. This is Modi’s eighth trip to Japan since 2014, after which he will proceed to Tianjin, China for the SCO Summit.