PM Modi, Putin Hold 50-Minute Talk Inside Putin's Limousine Aurus Senat

After the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Russian President Vladimir Putin in his official Aurus Senat limousine. Putin waited nearly 10 minutes for PM Modi before the two leaders rode together and held a 50-minute private conversation. The armoured luxury vehicle, often dubbed a “fortress on wheels,” took them from the venue to the hotel for their bilateral talks. During the meeting, Putin briefed Modi on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while Modi extended an invitation for him to visit India.