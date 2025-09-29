Protests Erupt in PoK Following Collapse of Talks Between AAC and Shehbaz Sharif Govt

Massive protests swept across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on September 29 as public anger over structural reforms boiled over. The Awami Action Committee (AAC) led thousands of demonstrators in cities like Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Rawalakot, blocking roads and shutting shops in a potential indefinite strike called ‘shutter-down and wheel-jam.’ Authorities suspended internet services to curb mobilization.

Residents are frustrated over political marginalization, particularly the 12 assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees, seen as disconnected from local issues. Economic hardships, rising flour prices, and increased power tariffs from the Mangla hydropower project have added to the unrest. The AAC’s 38-point charter demands structural reforms, including abolition of the reserved seats, free education and healthcare, construction of airports, and subsidized essential goods and electricity, highlighting decades of political neglect and calls for autonomy.