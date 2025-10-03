Video: Shehbaz Sharif's Government Cornered By Angry Civilians

Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK) is witnessing large-scale protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKAAC). Key towns like Kotli and Sehnsa are at a standstill due to anger over civilian deaths, lack of autonomy, and long-standing grievances. Protesters have blocked roads, burned police vehicles, and demanded tax relief, better public services, and removal of reserved refugee assembly seats. Despite government dialogue efforts, unrest continues in Azad Pattan and Palandari, leaving the Shehbaz Sharif administration grappling with a major political and social crisis.