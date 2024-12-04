sb.scorecardresearch
Published Dec 4, 2024 at 11:47 AM IST

Political Turmoil In South Korea Over Martial Law Announcement, President Yoon Reverses Law

The president of South Korea early Wednesday lifted the martial law he imposed on the country hours earlier, bending to political pressure after a tense night in which troops surrounded parliament and lawmakers voted to reject military rule. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who appeared likely to be impeached over his actions, imposed martial law late Tuesday out of frustration with the opposition, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggles against opponents who control parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.

