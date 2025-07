As Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made his return from the International Space Station (ISS), his mother, Asha Shukla, was overwhelmed with emotion watching the moment on a screen. Tears rolled down her cheeks as she breathed a sigh of relief after the successful splashdown. Her husband, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, comforted her as she grew emotional seeing their son safely back from space.