Putin Warns of Arctic War, Accuses US of Greenland Takeover Plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of fueling tensions in the Arctic, citing former President Donald Trump's renewed interest in taking control of Greenland. Speaking at the International Arctic Forum, Putin claimed the US has "serious plans" for the region, referencing its so-called historical ties. Trump had even suggested using force if necessary. Denmark firmly rejected the idea. In response, Putin announced plans to expand Russia’s military presence in the Arctic, including deploying more icebreakers, expanding ports, and stationing additional troops.