Published Jun 27, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST

Israel-Iran War: Putin Issues Warning to Western Banks, Extends Strong Support to Iran

Israel-Iran War: Amid rising global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a sharp warning to Western banks, accusing them of contributing to global instability through sanctions and economic aggression. Speaking at a high-level meeting, Putin voiced firm support for Iran and condemned the West’s “double standards” in Middle Eastern affairs, particularly regarding the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. With Russia strengthening its strategic ties with Tehran, the geopolitical landscape is undergoing significant shifts.

