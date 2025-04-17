Putin Welcomes Freed Russian Hostages at Kremlin, Thanks Hamas for Release

Russian President Vladimir Putin met at the Kremlin with freed hostage Sasha Troufanov, his mother Elena Trufanova, and his fiancée Sapir Cohen, after their release from Gaza. Troufanov had been held for 498 days by Palestinian militants following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. During the meeting, Putin thanked Hamas’s political leadership for working with Russia to secure the hostages' release and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to securing the freedom of others still held in captivity. The gathering also underscored Moscow’s distinct diplomatic relationships with key regional players, including Hamas, Israel, and the Palestinian Authority. Top Russian Jewish leaders were also present at the Kremlin meeting, which comes amid growing international concern over the 24 hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza.