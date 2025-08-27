Rajnath Singh Pushes Make In India As Trump’s Tariffs Take Effect

With U.S. President Donald Trump enforcing 50% tariffs on Indian exports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is doubling down on the “Make in India” mission to strengthen domestic manufacturing and cut reliance on imports. The steep tariffs, targeting India’s Russian oil trade, pose risks to key sectors like textiles, gems, and chemicals, threatening millions of jobs. In response, India is fast-tracking industrial growth, building supply chain resilience, and driving self-reliance to withstand U.S. trade pressure while aiming to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub.