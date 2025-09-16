Can Rubio Ease Israel-Qatar Tensions As Anger Grows Across Arab World?

As Israel intensifies strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha, tensions with Qatar have escalated into a wider Gulf crisis. The GCC has condemned Israel and called an emergency summit, while Arab states express outrage. Meanwhile, U.S. policy appears divided—President Trump has largely ignored the crisis, even as Senator Marco Rubio arrives in Doha for talks after meeting Netanyahu. With Erdogan voicing support for Qatar and calls for U.S. mediation growing, the standoff threatens to spark a broader Middle East confrontation. Can Rubio’s diplomacy calm the storm, or will the Israel-Qatar rift ignite deeper regional conflict?