Russia Announces 5% Discount on Crude Oil Purchases for India

Russia has announced a 5% discount on crude oil purchases for India, reaffirming its strong commitment amid the tariff measures imposed by the United States under Donald Trump. In the geopolitical backdrop of war and escalating tariffs, a Russian representative criticized the West’s “neo-colonial” attitude while stressing the importance of India-Russia shared interests. The discount is being viewed as Moscow’s effort to support India against U.S. trade pressure and further strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.