Russian military provocations have escalated sharply as drones disrupted Copenhagen Airport in Denmark, causing shutdowns and flight delays, while Poland reported over 19 hostile UAVs in its skies. Estonia faced an even bolder violation when armed MiG-31 jets intruded 100 km deep into its airspace. NATO leaders warn the alliance’s eastern flank is under siege. Polish PM Donald Tusk vowed to shoot down intruders without hesitation, cautioning Moscow against sparking an all-out war. Estonia’s FM condemned the incursion, while UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivered NATO’s ultimatum: unauthorized aircraft will be confronted “with no illusions.” Meanwhile, US President Trump cast doubts on Moscow’s role, adding confusion, as Kremlin envoy Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the uproar as “Russophobic hysteria.” Denmark’s drone panic follows Estonia’s breach, fueling fears these deliberate provocations could drag the West into direct confrontation and ignite a Ukraine-style catastrophe across Europe.

