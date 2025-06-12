Republic World
Published Jun 12, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

Russia Launches Massive Drone Strike on Ukraine: Putin’s Revenge for Op Spider's Web?

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has carried out one of its most extensive drone assaults on Ukraine, hitting several cities and vital infrastructure overnight. Many are interpreting this large-scale strike as a possible act of retaliation by President Vladimir Putin, responding to Ukraine’s secret counter-intelligence mission known as Operation Spider’s Web. With air raid sirens sounding and regional tensions rising, we examine the impact of this attack on the war’s direction, its broader geopolitical consequences, and whether it marks the beginning of a more aggressive phase in Russia’s military approach. Stay tuned for detailed ground reports and expert insights.

