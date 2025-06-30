Russia Unleashes Largest Airstrike on Ukraine with 60 Missiles and 477 Drones

Russia has carried out its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the war began in 2022, launching 60 missiles and 477 Iranian-made Shahed drones in a massive overnight offensive. The coordinated attack struck several regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 civilians and widespread destruction to power infrastructure, homes, and other facilities. While Ukraine’s air defense systems managed to intercept most of the incoming threats, some missiles and drones managed to penetrate the defenses.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to Maksym Ustymenko, a defender who lost his life during the attack, saying he died protecting Ukraine’s skies and people from yet another brutal Russian onslaught. Ustymenko, a veteran since the ATO era, had mastered four aircraft types and made notable contributions to Ukraine’s defense. Zelenskyy expressed deep sorrow over the loss, offering condolences to his family, comrades, and loved ones, and honoring his lasting legacy.