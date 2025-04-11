Shocking Footage Captures Deadly Explosion in Kryvyi Rih After Russian Missile Attack

Russian Missile Attack: A restaurant worker in Ukraine captured the horrifying moment of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih on his bodycam, an attack that claimed the lives of 20 civilians, including nine children. The footage shows injured civilians near the restaurant and wounded children in the yard just minutes after the blast. Outrage swept through Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the missile tore through residential buildings and destroyed a playground. The attack, which occurred last Friday evening, left more than 70 people injured. According to the U.N. Human Rights Office in Ukraine, this was the deadliest confirmed strike involving children since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022, and one of the most lethal attacks this year. Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed the strike targeted a restaurant hosting a "command and instructor meeting," stating 85 Ukrainian soldiers and Western officers were killed. However, CCTV footage from inside the restaurant showed no signs of any military presence.