Russia to Send More S-400 to India | How It Boosts India's Air Defense Dominance ?

Russia is preparing to deliver more S-400 missile defense systems to India, strengthening a crucial component of the country's strategic defense. Amid escalating tensions in Asia, the cutting-edge system greatly enhances India’s capability to detect, track, and intercept aerial threats from long distances — particularly those from China and Pakistan.

In this video, Brigadier Sanjay Khanna breaks down the significance of the new delivery for India's military readiness, how it upgrades the nation's multi-layered air defense network, and why the S-400 remains a pivotal force in shaping South Asia’s security landscape.