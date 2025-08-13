Russian Troops Break Through Ukraine Frontline Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

Russian forces have advanced nearly six miles into Ukraine’s Donetsk region, aiming to encircle key towns like Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk. The push comes just days before the August 15 Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, raising stakes in the conflict. Ukraine’s DeepState war map confirms the breakthrough, warning of chaotic conditions as Russian troops exploit gaps in defences. With Putin seeking territorial concessions and Zelenskyy rejecting any unfair peace deal, the timing adds intense geopolitical pressure.