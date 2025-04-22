Russia Fires Over 90 Missiles at Ukraine as Putin’s Easter Ceasefire Concludes

Russia unleashed over 90 missiles and drones across Ukraine, targeting several regions including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy, shortly after the Easter ceasefire came to an end. Although both sides blamed each other for breaking the truce, it was not renewed. Ukraine managed to intercept many of the drones, but tensions have now intensified along the frontlines and in Russian border areas. Meanwhile, the U.S. has responded with caution, and the possibility of a peace agreement remains unclear.