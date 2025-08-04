Republic World
Published Aug 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Strikes Back After Trump’s ‘Stop War’ Threat

Amid rising tensions, Donald Trump and former Russian President Medvedev clashed over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. After Trump called the Russia-India economy “dead” and warned of consequences if the war didn’t stop, Russia responded strongly. Trump deployed two nuclear submarines near Russian waters citing national security. In reaction, Russia launched a powerful strike in Ukraine, destroying the Antonova Bridge and triggering evacuation in Kherson. With Trump’s warning now met with military escalation, global attention turns to how he will respond next.

