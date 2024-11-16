French Forces Train Ukrainian Army For Next Phase of Russia-Ukraine War

A French military taskforce is wrapping up training of a new brigade of several thousand Ukrainian fighters who will be joining the war against Russia. They will be armed with France-supplied tanks, artillery canonn and other heavy weaponry. The group of 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers known as the 'Anne of Kyiv' brigade, which has undergone two months of intense military training in eastern and southern France, is being put through its final paces before returning to Ukraine. Once deployed, the French-trained brigade could prove to be a formidable force on the battlefield. It will eventually comprise 4,500 troops formed of infantry battalions, engineers, artillery teams and other specialists, French authorities have said.