Russia Ukraine War: Russia Pounds Ukraine With Largest Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv

Russia unleashed over 500 drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight in what is described as the most extensive aerial attack since the war began, with Kyiv being the main target. At least 23 people were injured, and multiple residential buildings in the capital were damaged.

Ukraine’s air defence forces managed to shoot down 270 incoming threats, while another 208 disappeared from radar—likely due to jamming. Despite this, several projectiles struck their targets, causing damage in at least five of Kyiv’s ten districts. Railway infrastructure also suffered in the attack.