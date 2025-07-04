Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Launches Over 500 Drones on Ukraine

Russia launched more than 500 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight in what is being called the largest aerial assault since the war began, with Kyiv bearing the brunt of the attack. At least 23 people were injured, and several residential buildings in the capital sustained damage.

Ukrainian air defence systems intercepted 270 aerial targets, while another 208 went off radar—believed to be jammed. However, several projectiles still managed to hit their targets, causing destruction in at least five out of Kyiv’s ten districts. Railway infrastructure was also affected.