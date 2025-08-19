Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow-Controlled Areas Spark Dispute; Will Zelenskyy Give In?

US President Donald Trump recently held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in hopes of brokering peace between the two warring nations. European leaders were also present during Trump’s talks with Zelenskyy. The key sticking point remains the Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, now under Moscow’s control. Zelenskyy has emphasized that the future of these territories will be central to any direct negotiations with Russia. The question is whether Trump can achieve a breakthrough and finally bring peace to the conflict.