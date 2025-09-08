Video: EAM S. Jaishankar's Full Speech at BRICS Virtual Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented India at a virtual BRICS summit on September 7, 2025, organized by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Addressing the meeting, Jaishankar discussed U.S.-imposed tariffs and India’s stance on global trade issues. The summit comes shortly after PM Modi’s SCO visit to China, where he met Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin—a move criticized by U.S. officials. Brazilian authorities have not confirmed which of the 11 BRICS nations will participate or at what level. Following U.S. tariffs imposed on August 6, President Lula had contacted PM Modi to coordinate with BRICS members for a unified approach.

