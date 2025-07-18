Video: S Jaishankar Lauds US for Designating TRF as 'Terrorists'

In a major move on the diplomatic and counterterrorism front, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and added it to the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list. This marks a notable shift in America's approach toward terror groups operating in Kashmir with backing from Pakistan. Rubio's statement highlighted TRF’s involvement in recent attacks targeting civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, and underscored its growing role in recruitment, radicalization, and executing terror strikes in the region.