Who Is Saad Rizvi? Pakistan Erupts as TLP Leader Allegedly Shot During Pro-Palestine Protests

Lahore, Pakistan, descended into chaos on Monday as police clashed with supporters of the hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during an anti-Israel march. Streets became battlegrounds, vehicles were set ablaze, and the city came to a standstill as protesters attempted to march toward Islamabad in defiance of government orders. Saad Hussain Rizvi, 31, leads TLP, a far-right political party founded by his late father Khadim Hussain Rizvi in 2015. After his father’s death in 2020, Saad, then a relatively unknown cleric, took over and has since transformed TLP into one of Pakistan’s most influential and disruptive political forces.