San Rachel Death Case: Puducherry Model Dies by Suicide, Leaves a Note Behind

On July 13, 2025, 26-year-old model San Rechal Gandhi, who held the title of Miss Puducherry 2021, tragically died by suicide in Puducherry. Known for winning Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019 and Queen of Madras 2022–2023, she was a vocal critic of colourism in the fashion world. Battling depression and overwhelming financial debt, she reportedly consumed an overdose of tablets at her home in Karamanikuppam. Though she was taken to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, doctors were unable to save her. In her suicide note, she made it clear that no one else was to blame for her decision.