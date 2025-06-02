Shehbaz Sharif’s Major Admission Adds to Proof of Pakistan’s 'Art of Begging'

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has openly admitted the country's excessive dependence on foreign aid, asserting that Pakistan must move away from relying on financial assistance from its key partners. He highlighted the importance of building strategic partnerships centered on trade, innovation, and investment, signaling a major shift in Pakistan’s diplomatic and economic approach.

His remarks have triggered debate and criticism both within the country and abroad. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif pointed out that while Pakistan is seeking financial support worldwide, neighboring India has made significant technological strides reaching the moon and hosting the G20 summit. He blamed Pakistan’s economic troubles on internal misgovernance and widespread corruption.