Shocking New Footage Shows Ship on Fire, Indian Navy Deploys INS Surat and Aircraft

In a swift and coordinated search and rescue operation, the Indian Navy, along with the Coast Guard, DG Shipping, and other stakeholders, successfully rescued 18 of the 22 crew members aboard the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel had reported a major fire caused by an internal container explosion.

The incident was reported to IFC IOR at around 0930 hrs on 09 June 2025. In response, INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were promptly deployed by the Indian Navy. By approximately 1630 hrs, INS Surat had rescued 18 crew members. The injured personnel were given first aid, and the vessel is now en route to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical care, according to the Indian Navy.