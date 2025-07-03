Skydiving Plane Crashes Into Woods Near New Jersey Airport, 15 People Injured

Late Wednesday, a Cessna 208B skydiving aircraft with 15 people onboard veered off the runway and crashed into dense woods near Cross Keys Airport in southern New Jersey, roughly 21 miles southeast of Philadelphia. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), all 15 individuals were taken to the hospital—three suffered serious injuries, eight sustained moderate injuries, and four had minor wounds. Emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene. The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the cause, gathering information from the plane and air traffic control systems.