News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Video: Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar Slams Trump, Netanyahu At UN In Viral Speech Over Gaza
Published Sep 25, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Video: Slovenia’s President Nataša Pirc Musar Slams Trump, Netanyahu At UN In Viral Speech Over Gaza

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar delivered a fiery speech at the UN General Assembly, condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza and exposing what she called the lies of Benjamin Netanyahu. She also highlighted US hypocrisy, criticizing former President Donald Trump for policies that, according to her, allowed Israel to devastate Palestinian lives while silencing dissenting voices. Her remarks have gone viral, sparking international debate and shedding light on the ongoing conflict and propaganda narratives.

