South Korean President Yoon Removed After Constitutional Court Confirms Impeachment

South Korea: The Constitutional Court of South Korea has affirmed President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office due to his contentious declaration of martial law. The decision comes after months of political unrest and claims that Yoon went beyond his constitutional authority. A new presidential election must be held within 60 days after his removal. Yoon is being tried for mutiny, and acting president Han Duck-soo has pledged to keep things stable. Nationwide, the judgment has provoked protests as well as celebrations.



