SpaceX's Polar Orbit Mission: Is Musk Paving the Way for Space Tourism?

SpaceX Polar Orbit Mission: SpaceX is set to make history with the first human spaceflight over Earth’s polar regions. Launched on March 31, 2025, the private mission carries four astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon capsule, conducting groundbreaking experiments such as capturing the first X-ray in space and cultivating mushrooms in microgravity. Led by Maltese adventurer Chun Wang, the diverse crew includes a film director, a robotics researcher, and a polar explorer. Former ISRO Director Venkateshwara Sharma explains how this SpaceX mission differs from previous ones and marks a significant step in the evolution of space tourism.