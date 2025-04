NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore opened up about their 286-day stay at the International Space Station (ISS) in their first TV interview. Speaking with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, Williams shared that their extended mission didn’t go unnoticed—both former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk took note of their time in space. She said she was glad that their nine-month stay gave many people a chance to see what was happening at the ISS.