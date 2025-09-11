Nepal Protests: Who is Sushila Karki, Gen Z’s Pick for Interim PM?

Amid nationwide unrest, Gen Z protesters in Nepal have chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their preferred leader for the interim government following KP Oli’s resignation. Karki, Nepal’s first female Chief Justice (July 2016–June 2017), began her legal career in Biratnagar in 1979 and became a permanent Supreme Court judge in 2010. During her tenure, she delivered landmark rulings, including jailing Information Minister Jayaprakash Gupta while in office and forcing anti-corruption bureau head Lokman Singh Karki into exile. Her decisive record has made her the youth’s choice to lead Nepal’s interim government.