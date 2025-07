Alleged 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana has confessed to being a “trusted agent” of the Pakistani Army. Rana admitted he was present in Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks and revealed that he underwent training with Lashkar-e-Taiba alongside Pakistani-American terrorist David Headley. He also acknowledged that the 26/11 attacks were executed in coordination with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.