Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India after a lengthy legal process. A former doctor in the Pakistani Army, Rana used his immigration business as a cover to support Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in orchestrating the attacks. His associate, David Coleman Headley, conducted surveillance of major targets in Mumbai—such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel—under Rana’s direction. The attacks, planned by LeT, claimed 175 lives and injured hundreds, deeply impacting India’s national security.

Rana’s extradition represents a major milestone in India’s counterterrorism efforts. Currently held in Tihar Jail under tight security, he awaits trial. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to question him further to expose more details of the terror network. This move underscores India’s dedication to justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks and strengthens its position in the global fight against terrorism. Rana’s return is a meaningful step toward accountability and closure.