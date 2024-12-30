VIDEO: Taliban Bans Windows Overlooking Women's Spaces, Says it 'Can Lead to Obscene Acts'

The Taliban's supreme leader has issued a strict decree prohibiting the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas where Afghan women commonly work or gather, including courtyards, kitchens, and wells. The directive, announced late Saturday by Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X, mandates that all new buildings must exclude windows that provide visibility into these private spaces. This move is being enforced under the Taliban’s ongoing restrictions aimed at safeguarding what they consider traditional values and privacy norms.