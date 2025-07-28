Video: Thailand and Cambodia Agree on an ‘Immediate, Unconditional’ Ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire to end deadly border clashes that have killed at least 35 people and displaced over 2.7 lakh. The deal, mediated by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, involved talks with Thailand’s acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian PM Hun Manet. The ceasefire is set to take effect at midnight on July 28. Despite negotiations, reports of continued clashes and military build-ups persist. Both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leaders also intervened to push for peace.