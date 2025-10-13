Video: TLP’s Gaza Justice Riots Spread Across Lahore, Muridke

On October 13, 2025, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continued its “Gaza March” for a fifth consecutive day in Lahore and Muridke, protesting Pakistan’s support for a U.S.-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which leader Saad Rizvi called a betrayal of Palestinians. Clashes intensified after police raided TLP offices, with protesters throwing stones, seizing vehicles, and breaching barricades along GT Road toward Islamabad’s US Embassy, met by police tear gas and baton charges. TLP claims 11 supporters killed and over 50 injured during pre-dawn raids, vowing “martyrdom” against government barriers.

The unrest has paralyzed Lahore, closing schools and businesses, and authorities detained 170 TLP activists under public order laws. Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry accused TLP of “political blackmail,” citing seized weapons. With mobile blackouts and occupied metro tracks, the protests highlight Pakistan’s fragile stability and risks of broader uprisings as negotiations stall and Rizvi maintains defiance.