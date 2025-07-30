Trump to Impose 25% Tariff on India With Extra Penalty From August 1

US President Donald Trump has declared a 25% tariff on Indian imports, along with an additional 10% penalty due to India’s ongoing trade with Russia, raising the total tariff to 35%. The announcement, made on Truth Social, will take effect from August 1, 2025. Trump criticised India for high import duties and its military and energy deals with Russia. This sudden tariff hike is likely to impact Indian exporters and US consumers, affecting sectors from technology to textiles. Both countries are expected to respond with significant trade policy changes as the new tariffs come into force.