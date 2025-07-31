Why Trump’s 25% Tariff on India Could Backfire? Expert Charles Kupchan Explains

Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports is being criticised as irrational and counterproductive by expert Charles A. Kupchan. He argues that the tariffs could damage both US and Indian economies by disrupting supply chains, raising costs for American consumers, and weakening US strategic ties with India, whose GDP relies only 2.2% on US exports. Kupchan warns that such measures could push India closer to China and Russia, lead to retaliatory tariffs, slow growth, and fuel inflation in the US. He emphasises that cooperation, not confrontation, is vital for future trade relations.