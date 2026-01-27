Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on South Korea, Citing Trade Deal Delay as US Targets Autos, Lumber and Pharma Imports
Published Jan 27, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
Trump Slaps 25% Tariff on South Korea, Citing Trade Deal Delay as US Targets Autos, Lumber and Pharma Imports
US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% increase in tariffs on imports from South Korea, claiming the country failed to uphold commitments made under a trade agreement reached last year. The new tariffs target key sectors such as autom