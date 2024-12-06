Trump Administration 2.0: US Prez-Elect Picks Kelly Loeffler To Lead Small Business Administration

As ‘January 20’ nears, President-elect Donald Trump on Dec 04 made another surprise pick for his cabinet. Donald Trump on Dec 04 chose former Senator Kelly Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration. Loeffler was appointed to US Senate seat from Georgia in 2019 to succeed former Senator Johnny Isakson. Kelly Loeffler lost it to Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election in 202. During her stint in the US Senate, Loeffler served briefly on the Senate Agriculture Committee. The US Senate Ethics Committee in 2020 cleared Loeffler of wrongdoing in connection with stock trades. Trump’s cabinet includes big names like Tulsi Gabbard as intel chief and Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk as DOGE heads. Notably, Republican President-elect Donald Trump will take the oval office on January 20, 2025