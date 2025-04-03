Donald Trump Declares 25% Tariffs on All Foreign-Built Automobiles

Washington: US President Donald Trump declared a 25% tariff on all cars built abroad, claiming that other countries were engaging in unfair trade. He claimed the revelation was a component of a larger economic strategy that would enable America to regain its leading position in international trade. Throughout his speech, Trump attacked a number of nations for charging exorbitant taxes on American goods while taking advantage of the US market. "Japan charges 46% and much higher for other items like cars," he claimed. We'll apply a 24 percent fee.