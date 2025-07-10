Trump Asks Liberian President ‘Where Did You Learn English?’ — Despite English Being Liberia’s Official Language

During a high-level diplomatic meeting, former U.S. President Donald Trump asked Liberian President Joseph Boakai, “Where did you learn English?”—even though English is Liberia’s official language. The comment has sparked backlash and reignited discussions on diplomatic tact and cultural awareness. Critics say the remark highlights a recurring issue of insensitivity in international diplomacy. The exchange has since gone viral in political and global circles. Catch the full coverage and reactions here.