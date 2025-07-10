Trump Assassination Attempt: 6 Secret Service Agents Suspended for Security Breach

Nearly a year after the assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump, six Secret Service agents have been suspended. According to sources, the agents faced disciplinary actions, including unpaid leave lasting between 10 to 42 days. Upon returning to duty, they were moved to less sensitive operational roles with limited responsibilities.

The U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director defended the choice not to dismiss any agents, stating that the agency prioritized identifying the root causes of the security lapse and addressing the flaws.

The attempt on Trump's life occurred during a public rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and investigations uncovered multiple security breaches.