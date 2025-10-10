Republic World
Trump Calls for Spain's Expulsion from NATO — Why Is Washington Targeting Spain?
Published Oct 10, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Trump Calls for Spain’s Expulsion from NATO — Why Is Washington Targeting Spain?

US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy by suggesting that Spain should be expelled from the NATO alliance, labeling the European nation a “laggard.” During a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the Oval Office, Trump criticized Spain for failing to meet its defense commitments, saying, “We had one laggard — it was Spain. They have no excuse not to do this… maybe you should throw them out of NATO.” His remarks have sparked debate over Washington’s stance toward its European allies and the potential rift this could cause within NATO.
 

