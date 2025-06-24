Trump Announces Dramatic Ceasefire, Iran Dismisses US President’s Claim

Iran Vs Israel: Just hours after Iranian missiles struck a US military base in Qatar, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire, ending more than a week of fierce missile exchanges. Trump shared the news on his Truth Social platform, commending both nations for choosing to stand down.

According to Trump, the ceasefire would take effect in roughly six hours, giving both sides time to conclude any final operations. Iran is set to initiate the ceasefire, with Israel following 12 hours later. After 24 hours, the 12-day war will be officially over.

Trump praised both nations for their endurance, bravery, and wisdom in halting a conflict that, in his words, “could have dragged on for years and devastated the entire Middle East—but it didn’t, and never will!”